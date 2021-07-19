Weather stayed largely rain-free over the weekend for most in central Missouri with shower activity staying mainly near Lake of the Ozarks and Springfield Missouri.
High pressure centering over Iowa should keep our weather here in central Missouri more comfortable early this week!Trending rain-free for the next few days too! pic.twitter.com/navgDDxazD— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) July 19, 2021
Now things are nice a quiet to start out this week as high pressure begins to develop and center over Iowa. Often, this allows for air to rush in from the northeast which reduces humidity and keeps air temps in the middle 80s.
By the end of the week, this high pressure ridge centers over the Ohio River Valley and returns the atmospheric flow from the south, warming temps back into the 90s on Thursday, Friday and this weekend.
Rain appears to remain out of the area for the next several days, not returning until sometime late this upcoming weekend or early next week.