We're going to end the week on a mainly dry note ahead of more rain over Mother's Day weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Should be another great weather day in central Missouri, just breezy. Winds could gust to 30 mphKeep a jacket handy. Highs in the lower to middle 60shttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/lriub069q5— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) May 6, 2021
After 9am, skies will slowly begin to clear and dry conditions are expected. By the afternoon, skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.
HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday is trending dry! Skies will start mainly sunny, but cloud cover will be increasing for the afternoon and evening. Dry air should keep rain out. Highs will be near 70.
Saturday will start out mostly dry, but mostly cloudy. A low pressure system will arrive and push a warm front through the region followed quickly by a cold front. Showers should start scattered on Saturday with some dry time, but become widespread as a cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening.
The severe weather threat looks low at this time for central Missouri, but areas of western Missouri into east central Kansas will need to watch for a few strong to severe storms. We’ll keep an eye on these, but at this point there is no need to worry.
Rain may be heavy at times on Saturday night through Sunday. Showers are expected to continue into Sunday with highs only reaching near 60°, making for a cool day.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will feature passing showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two, but at this point it looks to be filled with plenty of dry time. Temperatures will start on a cool note with highs in the 60s for the first half of the week.