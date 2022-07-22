Extreme heat is here for the weekend and our first taste of 100 degree temperatures in four years.
Heat advisories are in effect starting Friday through Sunday evening due to excessive hear, and very high heat indices during the afternoons.
Nightly temperatures will struggle to cool this weekend, only dropping to around 77 Saturday morning and near 80 Sunday morning.
Statistically speaking, temperatures holding at 80 degrees or warmer has only occurred 5 times in the last 4,936 summer nights - around 0.09% chance of this ever happening.
Heat index values will also be higher as dew point values will reach the upper 60s - Leading to a feels like temp ranging from 100 to 110 during the afternoons. Saturday will be the hottest of the weekend days with temps not only into the 100s, but feeling like 109, on average, during the day. Even with nearby storms and clouds Sunday, heat indices will reach the 100s.
By Sunday evening, showers and storms will become possible as a cold front begins passing through the state. This will lead to a major cool-down for next week where highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
There are some rain chances next week, too ranging from 20% to 30% from Tuesday through Thursday as storminess remains in the overhead jet stream. Most of these rain chances will occur over northern Missouri, leaving southern Missouri with lower rain chances, but cooler temps.