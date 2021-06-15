Temperatures were slightly cooler today due to the passage of a cold front, but we are going to heat back up to end the week.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will be the last ‘cooler” day of the work week. Temperatures will start in the middle 60s and warm to the lower 90s in the afternoon. Humidity will remain low, keeping the heat index in the lower 90s.
A HOT END TO THE WEEK
A warm front is expected to pass on Thursday and that will lay the groundwork for the hottest temperatures so far this year.
Thursday will start seasonal, in the middle 60s, but we will quickly warm to the middle 90s for the afternoon. Humidity will slowly be increasing too, so there will be a heat index in the upper 90s.
An increase in cloud cover on Thursday night will keep temperatures warm. Friday morning temperatures are expected to be back in the middle 70s.
We will be flirting with the triple digits on Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a few locations could reach the 100s. Once humidity is factored in it will feel like 100-105°. Skies will be partly sunny through the day and there is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. We will need to watch these factors closely as they could work to keep up shy of that 100° mark.
We are on record watch for Friday! The current record high temperature is 100° (1953).
Either way, it’s going to be a hot end to the work week. Make sure that you are staying hydrated and checking on those that are vulnerable to the heat, including pets, children, and the elderly.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures into the weekend with highs near the lower 90s. Passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but there will be plenty of dry time. Temperatures look to drop to the 80s as we head into next week!