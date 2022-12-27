Get ready for warmer weather. Be patient though as it doesn't arrive today.
This will be a very chilly day and we start with wind chills in the negatives this morning as a southerly wind develops.
Temps will be in the single digits to lower 10s this morning under partly cloudy skies. Eventually skies will become sunny today with temps reaching the middle to upper 30s this afternoon...Breezy winds will keep wind chills in the 20s today.
Here we go...The warm-up!
Temps will jump in the 40s/50s on Wednesday thanks to that southerly wind and we could reach the lower to middle 60s on Thursday. Expect lots of snow melt over this time. I doubt we'll have any snow on the ground by Friday.
Our next weather system (with moisture) will move in on Friday nd provides rain chances from Friday through Saturday. air temperatures are expected to stay warm so there is no issue of snow/winter weather in the forecast, just rain. We could receive around 0.25" to 0.50" for total accumulations.
NEW YEARS WEEKEND
As mentioned above, rain will be in the forecast for Saturday, but is expected to clear up before New Years Eve evening in central Missouri leaving New Years Day partly to mostly sunny. Temps this weekend will reach the upper 40s.
There will be more chances for rain early next week and temps will generally remain at, or above freezing for the next 5 to 7 days.