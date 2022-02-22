That mild, spring-like air we enjoyed over the last two days will be exiting the region today leading to a return to frigid conditions for the remainder of the week.
A strong cold front is moving through the region this morning leading to a sharp drop in temperatures this morning. These temps will drop from the 50s/60s at 6am, down to 20s/30s by 9am.
The remainder of the day will feature a temperature holding near the 32 degree mark with wind chills in the 20s, a nearly 35-40 degree departure from yesterday's 72 degree day in Columbia.
While there could be a chance for rain this morning, quickly those chances will also be exiting the region. Expect drier conditions for the remainder of the day after 10am.
The rest of the week will be cold and windy. Temperatures will only reach the 20s with lows in the 10s until Saturday.
There is also a chance for snow and sleet from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon.
Accumulations of snowfall appears to be lighter than recent systems this month...so do sleet totals...Freezing rain will also accompany this storm system, but is expected to remain to our south. Look for around 1-3" of snow accumulations around the region with around 0.25" sleet accumulations. Areas to our south near interstate 44 could receive around 0.25" of freezing rain and 0.50" of sleet with heavier freezing rain accumulations further south of I-44.
This storm system will exit the region Thursday evening leading to sunny, quiet weather for the upcoming weekend.