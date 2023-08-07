We have one more day of lower humidity for Tuesday, but dew points are set to spike again for Wednesday as chances of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog isn’t out of the question, but most will not have this problem. Sunshine will be increasing through the day with highs warming into the middle 80s.
Tuesday is the pick day of the week to get the outdoor yard work done as it’s the last day with lower humidity. Dew points are expected to return to the 70s for the rest of the week bringing the tropical feel back to central Missouri.
WEDNESDAY STORM CHANCES
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return to the region on Wednesday and we’re looking at two possible rounds. One will be in the mid to late morning and is likely to happen. The second round would be in the evening hours and is a bit more questionable.
The second round of thunderstorms will be dependent on how the morning round plays out. The more clearing and dry time we see between the two rounds the higher the potential will be. The atmosphere will be fairly loaded with moisture so rain is likely and some of those thunderstorms could produce locally heavy downpours leading to the potential for localized flash flooding.
We will need to keep an eye on the potential for a few strong to severe storms as well, but there are several limiting factors in play to reduce instability. Confidence in severe weather is low at this time, but if we can get strong to severe storms we will be looking at a damaging wind threat.
Stay tuned for updates and download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App for the latest details.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be warmer with more humid conditions as we head towards the end of the week.