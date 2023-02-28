We are in a quieter weather pattern at least for the middle of the week and temps are mild once again! However, the weather will turn colder to close the week.
Winds are MUCH calmer today which and we will not need to worry about those strong wind gusts from earlier in the week.
Temps will be in the 30s this morning with areas of frost developing around sunrise. Thanks to clear skies there will be lots of sunshine!
Daytime highs will vary, depending on location across the region. We could be near 70 degrees at over southern Missouri, but only in the 50s over northern Missouri.
Later this week, are tracking not just a cool-down, but a rain and snow chance. This chance for precipitation will begin sometime late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
We will have to pay close attention to air temperatures as locations that fall to near 33 degrees, or colder could receive accumulating wet snow. As of now, we are not sure travel will be disrupted, or where any disruption may occur, but is something we are closely monitoring.
Regardless of snowfall potential, there will be a lot of precipitation! Computer model forecasts are simulating around 1.00" to 2.50" of total rainfall out of this late week storm system, especially over southern Missouri. Flooding may be possible.
This weekend will be cool, but normal for this time of year and there will be lots of sunshine with temps in the lower 50s.