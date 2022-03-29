A major warm-up is expected today, but will be brief as colder air with rain arrives tomorrow.
Winds will be very breezy at times throughout the day as warm front rolls in from the southeast at around 15-25 mph, gusting to 30+ mph. This will also lead to an increase in cloud cover. Rain is not expected until after the evening.
Breezy today and eventually warmer...Starting in the 40s this morning, 60s this afternoon and that's where we hold for the eveningAny storms to hold off until late tonight https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dSYobjpN4x— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 29, 2022
Temperatures will warm out from the 40s this morning and into the 60s by this afternoon. There will be a wide range of highs today...nearing 70 degrees to our south...possibly only in the 50s to our north...Most will hold in the lower 60s overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop to our west late this evening and will become widespread tonight through Wednesday morning. Expect heavy rain during Wednesday morning commutes and light to moderate rain throughout the day. Around 1.00" or more rainfall can be expected tomorrow.
Today is the warmest of the next five days, which is not saying a lot...Colder air will return tomorrow as temperatures drop in the lower 50s by Wednesday afternoon and will only be in the 40s/50s for the remainder of the week AND weekend.