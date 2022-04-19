A warming trend is finally in the forecast, but likely rain chances will accompany this rise on the thermometer.
Frost advisories were issued for central Missouri overnight as temps fell to near 30 degrees with widespread patchy frost. This will hopefully be the final time we deal with freezing temperatures this spring.
A light south breeze will begin to flow this afternoon with an increase in clouds as the day goes on. Temps will rise in the middle to upper 50s. While mainly dry this evening, there will be a chance for rain overnight.
The southerly wind will become breezy Wednesday as the stronger jet stream overhead allows for thunderstorm chances all day tomorrow. Temps will again reach the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon, but should crack the 70s Thursday and Friday. We could even reach the lower 80s to close the week.
Off/on shower and thunderstorm activity can be expected over the next few days, so be advised of rain possible for the remainder of the week, including this weekend.
As of now, there are no major severe weather chances out of these storm opportunities, but is something we must pay attention for this time of year.