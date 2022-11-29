Tuesday will be a warm and windy day. Be sure to enjoy the milder weather as it will be very cold Wednesday.
This morning will begin with temps already rising through the night in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southerly winds are strong this morning and will gust around 25-30mph. There are some clouds, but sky cover should begin to clear up as the morning goes on, turning mostly sunny. By noon, temps will have risen to near 65 degrees in many locations!
Missouri's temps have been rising through the night thanks to breezy south winds!Columbia is now up to 50 degrees after starting the night in the middle 40s @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/zFmK0EYHIN— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 29, 2022
By the afternoon, a cold front will begin passing through Missouri. Daytime highs will have already been reached early afternoon and will begin falling by late day. Be aware of the winds - sustained at 15-20mph and gusting to around 40mph.
1pm - 65º
4pm - 59º
7pm - 45º
10pm - 35º
Get ready for a chilly evening with temps quickly falling in the 30s, dropping in the 20s overnight. Wind chills by Wednesday morning will range from around 15 degrees!
Wednesday will be a very chilly day and still breezy. Daytime highs tomorrow will only reach the middle to upper 30s. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 40s. Friday's temps will jump once again to near 60 degrees as a warm front passes through the state.
This weekend presents another storm system and one we may have to watch for rain, plus rain/snow mix chances on the beginning and ending stagers of the system. This storm system is expected to last from Saturday night through Tuesday of next week. Expect temperatures generally in the upper 40s this weekend.