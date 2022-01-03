The winter like feel to the air is going to continue as another push of colder air arrives on Wednesday leading to a cold end of the week
Buckle up! We'll have another push of cold air for Wednesday and light snow will be possible by Thursday. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/P22FWWUcgT— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) January 3, 2022
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the work week by a long shot! Temperatures will start in the middle 20s, which means a few patchy slick spots will be possible in areas where refreezing has occurred.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 40s for the afternoon with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.
COLD AIR AND SNOW CHANCES
A cold front will pass through the region early on Wednesday, shifting winds out of the north and allowing colder air to filter in.
Morning temperatures will be in the upper 10s with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills are likely to stay in the 10s through the day.
There won’t be a ton of moisture with this system, but there will be enough that we will be able to squeeze out light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Minor accumulations of a dusting to one inch will be possible with this system.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, which means that “there could be issues and you’ll want to stay updated.”
While snowfall totals likely won’t be impressive, we could still see issues on the roadways if snow arrives before or during the morning commute.
In addition to the light snow showers, we will see wind chills near 0° through the day.
Temperatures will continue to drop to the single digits on Friday morning. Highs on Friday look to reach the middle 20s.
LOOKING AHEAD
A warmer trend is on the way for the weekend with highs returning to the 30s and 40s.