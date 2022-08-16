It was a rainy Tuesday morning with decent rainfall accumulations. Temps will be very mild for this time of year this week.
Quick summary of rainfall in central Missouri as of 11amGenerally around 1.50" of soaking rainfall in central Missouri, some locations up to 2" in Cooper, Moniteau and Pettis countiesLake of the Ozarks received 3.00" or more near Camdenton #mowx https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/iPEXhFCd35— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 16, 2022
The rain will continue to wrap up throughout the afternoon and skies will remain cloudy as temps only reach the lower 70s today. This will be the coolest daytime temps we have reached in Columbia since late May, when we were in the 60s on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.
Skies will be foggy Tuesday tonight as temperatures cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region. Sunshine will return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Temperatures will continue to remain very comfortable this week with highs only in the lower to middle 80s which is below-normal for this time of year. Yes. Sometimes we run into cooler air this time of year as summer begins to wind down. These cooler than normal temperatures will even last through the weekend and next week!
There will be another chance for rain coming early this weekend. Shower activity will be possible Friday evening, Friday night and again Saturday. Spot showers may be possible Sunday before another cold front reaches central Missouri on Monday morning. Next week should be mainly dry with rain staying in southern Missouri and Arkansas.