Storms will return to the region today as a cold front passes over Missouri.
Thankfully, winds will not be as gusty as over the past two days where the gust ranged from 35-40mph. Today's winds will only reach 25mph, but could be gustier as storms reach your location.
It will be another very warm day with highs in the middle 80s, including humidity. Showers and storms may be possible after 10am, but will be most likely after 3pm.
These afternoon and evening storms may be strong to severe with 40-60mph winds and 1.00" to 1.50" diameter hail. Our STORM MODE INDEX is at a 2 on a zero to five scale from 3pm until after midnight.
Rain will still be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, clearing up into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be MUCH cooler and less humid conditions can be expected starting tomorrow, too. That more comfortable feel will last through the weekend.
Into the weekend will be a very nice start with sunshine on Friday. highs on Friday will only reach the upper 70s.
The weekend will not be dry, however. Already by Saturday afternoon there are shower and storm possibilities. the better chances for rain will be on Sunday.
Next week also looks very wet, but the details on probabilities, rain-time duration and amounts are not certain just yet. If you have outdoor plans next week, be ready to plan around rain.