Much of the new work week will be dry with seasonal temperatures; bookended with showers and thunderstorms.
Monday will begin with morning showers and potentially thunderstorms as part of a dying system moves overhead. Much of the afternoon should be drier with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have a slight chance for a passing isolated shower but overall it is looking like much of the regional energy on these days will skip around us, leaving us partly sunny and seasonal with highs near 80.
A quick high pressure system will move through on Thursday giving us mostly sunny skies.
Then, a quick low pressure system will move through on Friday and give us showers and thunderstorms to end the week. We'll have a better look at timing and spread later in the week.
The weekend is looking dry for now with highs in the 70s and 80s.
A big warm up is anticipated for mid-June with highs in the 80s and 90s along with drier conditions.