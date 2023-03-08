After a cloudy and cool Wednesday not much is going to change for Thursday other than rain chances returning.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will not change much through the day as we start in the upper 30s to lower 40s and only warm to the lower to middle 40s across central Missouri.
Rain will be the big story of the day, arriving in the late morning and continuing through the late afternoon and early evening hours. This rain is expected to be fairly light, but you’ll likely need the umbrella or rain jacket if you’re planning to be out.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be a dry day, but cloud cover is expected to remain plentiful across the region keeping temperatures steady in the middle 40s. A few peeks of sunshine are possible, but clouds are expected to be more prevalent.
We’ll become overcast again Saturday with rain chances returning for the afternoon and lingering overnight. Mid-Missouri should gradually see a little more sunshine early next week.