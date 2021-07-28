Heat Advisories continue for the entire KOMU 8 viewing area until 9PM Thursday. This is due to the heat index that will once again range from 105-110° for Thursday afternoon.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will feature morning temperatures in the middle 70s, but we will quickly warm through the day. We will already be near 80 at 8AM.
Temperatures will continue to climb through the afternoon, eventually reaching the middle 90s with heat index values ranging from 105-110°
Take care of yourself and watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke as we deal with this heat.
LOOKING AHEAD AND COOLING DOWN
A cold front will arrive on Friday helping to break this hot and humid pattern. This cold front will also bring the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s rain chances are looking isolated with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday’s rain chances are looking scattered (more widespread than Friday) with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.
Humidity will slowly decrease on Friday and Saturday, but we won’t feel a big drop in humidity until a second cold front moves in late on Sunday.
I'm watching two different cold fronts for the next several days. The first front will arrive Thursday night into Friday bringing a slight cool down and rain chances.The second front will bring much lower humidity and a supplemental push of cooler air. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/6XaNaRghDC— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) July 28, 2021
Much cooler air is expected to filter in for next week with highs in the lower 80s at the beginning of the week. Temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the week