After a pleasant, comfortable summer weekend, temperatures will crank back up to begin the week.
Enjoy a nice, sunny morning with temps generally in the 60s. There are some reported temp in the upper 50s over eastern Missouri, too!
Once again, we are right back in the 90s starting Monday, but the humidity will still remain somewhat lower, so the heat index will not jump as high - around 95 degrees for "feels-like" temps.
Tuesday will be a more humid day and that translates to higher heat index values. Temps will be warmer, too so expect a heat index around 100 to as high as 105.
We currently do not have a heat advisory issued for Tuesday in mid-Missouri, but this may be something the National Weather Service issues. If you are a coach, or teacher, please pay close attention to these advisory and keep kid's hydration/exhaustion in mind for practice and recess.
RAIN CHANCES
Finally, rain is back in the forecast and it could not come soon enough. Why? Because it will be part of a cooling system that knocks down the attempted building heat over the central United States. A cold front will slowly pass over Missouri from Tuesday night - Thursday morning. During that 36 hour time frame will be rain/storm chances leading to rain accumulation opportunities
THE RAIN IS NEEDED
I noticed a lot of cracks in the hard, Missouri clay at my Dad's house in the eastern half of the state. While we have recorded around a normal 2.00" rainfall in June, nearly all of that occurred on June 1st. With the exception of Northeast Missouri, it has been dry. We could use the rainfall, as long as it is not the typical flooding rains we experience in the summer months. More dry stretches are expected this summer with the possibility of more ridges, less troughs within the jet stream over Missouri this summer...Ridging locks in sunshine and heat. Troughs introduce clouds, rain and assist warm/cold fronts.