It has been a cloudy and dreary week across central Missouri and that trend is going to be one that continues for the next several days.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will be a cloudy day with off and on showers all day long. You should expect some dry time while showers move through the region.
Temperatures won’t move much through the day with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday is looking dry and mostly cloudy, though a few slivers of sunshine are possible with highs in the 40s.
Saturday now features a chance of rain as a storm system that looked like it would stay to the south has been trending north. Best rain chances will be in the morning and south of I-70.
We’ll dry out for Sunday before another strong storm system moves through the region early next week bringing rain and even the possibility of thunderstorms. This system will bring cooler air on the backside.