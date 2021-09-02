A beautiful day is expected as temps will remain slightly below normal temps and less humid air. Enjoy today! Storms and clouds will limit most outdoor activity time Friday and Saturday. Details below.
Morning temps around central and eastern Missouri will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. By lunch time, temps will still be in the upper 70s, reaching the lower to mid 80s this afternoon - Thursday will be comfortable!
EARLY WEEKEND STORMS
Unfortunately, high school football and Mizzou football will be 'watching the radar' this weekend as chances for storms will potentially lead to soggy tailgates and delays. Lightning could lead to 30 min delays. The chance for storms will begin late Friday morning and will continue off-and-on through Friday night. Another wave of storms is expected Saturday morning through early Saturday afternoon.
By Saturday evening, conditions will begin to clear up leading to sunshine and near seasonal temps for Sunday and Monday.