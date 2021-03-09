While it is very warm today, a return of wet weather and even cold temperatures are expected through next week. We can't put away coats just yet. More sunshine today, but winds are just a bit breezy. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

day planner

Has it smelled like smoke outside lately? Here's why!

STORMY PATTERN THROUGH SUNDAY

rain trend

Rain is much needed in the state to avoid entering into drought conditions later this spring and summer. We will start with slight rain chances on Wednesday.

A better chance for wide-spread storms are expected Thursday with the passage of a cold front. there could even be a few strong storms involving small hail and gusty winds.

raincast

Friday through Sunday will be rainy, but cooler as Thursday's passing cold front will stall over southern Missouri/northern Arkansas, limiting the northward advance of most severe weather ingredients. Heavy rain is the most likely storm feature with elevated thunderstorms as our main storm-mode. Rainfall totals are still expected around 1.00" to 2.50" through Sunday evening.

COLDER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

CPC Temps

This is a real bummer, but it does look true. Temperatures will be much cooler next week as the mean flow of the atmosphere will be more out from the north and surface fronts will be stationed closer into Arkansas. This will lead to below normal temperatures. Average highs this time of year are around 55 degrees.

8 day
