While it is very warm today, a return of wet weather and even cold temperatures are expected through next week. We can't put away coats just yet. More sunshine today, but winds are just a bit breezy. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.
Has it smelled like smoke outside lately? Here's why!
Has it smelled like a campfire outside lately? Well, it is because of fires in Oklahoma!Smoke and ash are being carried into central Missouri by strong south winds leading to the smoky smells pic.twitter.com/lSJ2oSyWxF— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 9, 2021
STORMY PATTERN THROUGH SUNDAY
Rain is much needed in the state to avoid entering into drought conditions later this spring and summer. We will start with slight rain chances on Wednesday.
A better chance for wide-spread storms are expected Thursday with the passage of a cold front. there could even be a few strong storms involving small hail and gusty winds.
Friday through Sunday will be rainy, but cooler as Thursday's passing cold front will stall over southern Missouri/northern Arkansas, limiting the northward advance of most severe weather ingredients. Heavy rain is the most likely storm feature with elevated thunderstorms as our main storm-mode. Rainfall totals are still expected around 1.00" to 2.50" through Sunday evening.
COLDER PATTERN NEXT WEEK
This is a real bummer, but it does look true. Temperatures will be much cooler next week as the mean flow of the atmosphere will be more out from the north and surface fronts will be stationed closer into Arkansas. This will lead to below normal temperatures. Average highs this time of year are around 55 degrees.