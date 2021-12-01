November ended on a warm note and December will be no different! Any morning rain will clear up quickly.
Scattered sprinkles and light showers are in central Missouri this morning, Temps are very mild too in the middle 40s
Any morning rain will clear up by 6-7am and clouds will clear up by mid-morning. Temps out the door will be in the middle 40s.
There will be lots of sunshine by the afternoon and Wednesday's highs will reach the lower 60. For perspective, we should generally reach highs in the upper 40s now.
This very warm stretch of weather will continue into the late part of the week with highs near 70 degrees Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Also, Thursday's record high is 72 degrees set in 1917.
Into the weekend will be cooler conditions and back to near-normal temperatures thanks to a passing cold front Friday night. Conditions are expected to remain dry. Highs this weekend will be near 50 degrees.
Next week has some major uncertainties on the pattern, especially late next week as a series of storm systems are expected to pass over the Midwest. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday and again into next weekend. Nothing frigid, yet...You can expect temps to be in the 40s and 50 next week.