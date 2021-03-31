A warming trend is coming our way, but we have to wait a few more days! In the meantime, we do have two nights of freezes ahead.
A freeze is likely for tonight/Thursday morning! We haven't had a low temperature below freezing since the beginning of the month, but our average last freeze isn't until early to late April! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnewshttps://t.co/WQZl9V45MP pic.twitter.com/ozR6H2NAAc— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 31, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for a large chunk of the KOMU 8 viewing area. Some counties aren’t included and that's due to the growing season, not temperature.
If you have plants outside you will want to cover them or bring them in to protect them from the cold.
THE COLD PART OF THE PATTERN
Skies will be clear overnight and that will allow for temperatures to drop to the middle to upper 20s for Thursday morning. Wind will be lighter, we will still see a wind chill factor. It will feel like the upper 10s to lower 20s. Bundle up!
Thursday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures will drop to near 30° for Thursday night and Friday morning, meaning that you will once again need to bring plants inside or cover them.
Friday will see temperatures warming into the lower 60s with abundant sunshine.
EASTER WEEKEND
Saturday will start with much warmer, in the lower to middle 40s with highs climbing to near 70° in the afternoon. Skies will be abundantly sunny through the day, so if you have any early Easter festivities planned the weather shouldn’t interfere.
Easter Sunday will start with temperatures in the middle 40s with highs in the middle 70s. Lack of rain for the next few days means those egg hunts should be mud free.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warmer weather is likely to stick around for early next week with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Lows will range from the middle to upper 50s.
We’ll watch the timing of a few cold fronts that could introduce rain chances late into the week, but at this point it looks like they might not have a lot of moisture to work with. Stay tuned!