While we are wondering where fall-like weather is, a good reminder is the calendar still reads September and heat can still build into the region.
Comfortable morning temps will rise out from the 50s and jump back in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon.
Morning temps may be jacket-worthySome locations are as cold as 52 degrees in central Missouri!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0XeCKvipKK— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 16, 2021
Warm again Friday and there is a slight chance for a rain showers early Friday evening over northern Missouri with a cold front that doesn't quite make it in Missouri.
This frontal system to our north will leave a few clouds over the region this weekend. Expect highs near 90 with morning temps in the upper 60s, all well-above normal for this time of year. Sunday's record high is 94 degrees.
A strong cold front will begin moving over the Midwest early next week and will finally lead to the autumn-like weather everyone has been clamoring about wanting...Tuesday appears to be have the best chance for rain. Temps will start in the upper 80s Monday, dropping in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, rising back in the lower 80s by late next week.