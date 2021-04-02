The frost and freeze warnings are gone, for central Missouri, and the warming trend is kicking into gear.
Tonight: Those pesky freeze warnings are gone and our warming trend is in progress! Lows tonight will be near 40° with highs in the 70s for Easter weekend. I'll have a full look ahead on KOMU 8 News @ 5, 6, 9 & 10PM #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/961IULmP2A— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 2, 2021
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will start in the lower 40s and clear skies. Temperatures will quickly warm through the day with highs nearing 70°, but it will be breezy with winds out of the south gusting up to 25 mph.
Easter Sunday will be even warmer! Those morning egg hunts will be in pretty good shape with dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the south, pushing in warmer air through the day. This will help us warm into the middle 70s with abundant sunshine! If you’re planning a lunch or dinner outside the weather should cooperate and be comfortable.
AIR QUALITY
Friday evening air quality is reduced across some portions of the region. This is due to smoke from fires to the south spreading north. This shouldn’t cause major problems, but if you are sensitive to air quality issues you might want to keep this in mind
LOOKING AHEAD
Our warm pattern should continue for the first part of next week with a ridge parked over the central plains. This will keep skies mostly to partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
A low pressure system coming off of the west coast will track our way for the middle of the week bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler air. Temperatures look to stay well above freezing so frost and freezes aren’t anticipated at this time.