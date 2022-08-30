Humidity was much lower for Tuesday and that lower humidity is going to stick around for the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s, but with dry air in place we will quickly warm to the upper 80s for the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
A few clouds will return for the middle of the week as temperatures remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The Mizzou Tigers will play their first game of the season on Thursday evening and conditions are looking pleasant with temperatures in the 80s for kickoff.
Temperatures are expected to remain above average into the weekend and early next week.