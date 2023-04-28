Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and afternoon highs will warm back into the lower 70s.
There will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. As the day progresses, cloud cover will likely increase into the evening and some may even see a few stray sprinkles. Sprinkles and light showers could continue overnight, but many will stay completely dry.
There is still very dry air over mid-MO so these showers will struggle to produce rain, much like what happened to Thursday's rain chances.
The weekend forecast has a slight cool down; although, mostly dry and sunny conditions are expected. Temperatures will be in the middle and lower 60s this weekend. Winds could be breezy, especially Sunday.
The beginning of next week looks to begin in the 60s, but will warm back into the 70s.