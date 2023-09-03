Warm and sunny. It's a perfect recipe for your Labor Day weekend. Sunday will stay in the lower 90s, marking our return to the heat, but it will be nothing like the heat we saw two weeks ago. Overnight lows will still be well above average as humidity begins to make its way back to Missouri. Lows will stay in the low 70s.
LABOR DAY:
Hot, sunny and humid is on tap for your Labor Day as highs will stay in the lower 90s. Dewpoints will increase to around 70, which will make the heat feel hotter. The feels like temperatures will be in the upper 90s throughout the day. Overnight lows will follow the trend of above-average temperatures as lows will continue to stay in the lower 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD:
The 90s will not stick around for long, as we will begin cooling down as the week progresses. With the decrease in temperatures comes an increase in rain chances. However, rain chances will stay relatively isolated rather than the widespread rain we need. Temperatures will revert to the mean as they will start matching our average high of 86 and our overnight low of 64 by the end of this week.