After last week's rain, the skies are clearing off and warming up. It will finally feel like May in Missouri.
Today
This morning's chill is on its way out, and warmer temperatures are on their way in. We will warm up this afternoon to around 72 degrees and have lots of sunshine. Moderate winds today should make for a nice breeze with gusts up to around 15mph
Mother's Day
Sunday is going to be a great day to celebrate with temperatures in the upper 70s and minimal cloud cover. Previous rain chances have faded away to just some possible pockets of isolated showers to the north. Winds will pick up a bit more tomorrow, with gusts up to 30mph, making for a much breezier day.
Next Week
We will continue on a warming trend into early next week with highs near 90. Sunshine and minimal cloud cover will keep us on track to either tie or surpass record high temperatures for early next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are expected to be right around 90 degrees, with 100-year-old records sitting in the same range.
Expect sun, warm temperatures, and wind in the next week. We are entering more of summer pattern with a pocket of warm air settling over the region due to the jet stream pushing north up into Canada.