After a day of relatively calm winds and seasonal temperatures yesterday, we are now on a short warming trend with windy conditions expected for the next few days.
Today’s forecast
Out the door temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s this morning with wind speeds starting to increase through the day. We’ll warm to the 50s by midday and into the middle 60s by this afternoon
The big story of the day won’t be temperatures, it will be the wind! Winds are expected to be sustained out of the south at 10-20MPH with gusts up to 30-35MPH. Hold on to your hats!
Wednesday Forecast: Good morning! It's going to be a breezy one today with winds gusting up to 30-35 MPH out of the south. This will help boost temperatures into the middle 60s for this afternoon. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMO pic.twitter.com/ZC7hYCEPRd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 18, 2020
More warm winds
Overnight temperatures will be significantly warmer in the upper 40s, to near 50° as winds remain breezy out of the south.
Wind speeds will continue to increase for Thursday with winds out of the south sustained at 15-20MPH and gusts up to 40-45MPH possible. This will help boost temperatures into the lower 70s. Thursday’s record high of 80° (1942) is not in jeopardy.
Rain chances increasing
We are almost an inch below average for rainfall in the month of November so far, but we have multiple chances of rainfall as we head into the weekend. These rain showers will be focused along a cold front that will slowly push south over the weekend.
Friday will be cloudy with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening.
The frontal boundary will become stationary on Saturday, likely sitting on top of us , producing off and on showers and cooler temperatures. Sunday this front will finally push south and produce more showers as it begins to exit.
Looking ahead
Temperatures will start on a cool and seasonal note early in the week, but we will warm by the middle of the week. Rain chances will be increasing for Tuesday, but temperatures will continue to warm too. Thanksgiving looks partly sunny at this point with highs in the middle to upper 50s. We’ll need to watch the timing of a system currently set for Friday, if that shifts earlier that could cause the thanksgiving forecast to change. Stay tuned!