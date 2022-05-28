SUNDAY
After a warm night tonight, with temperatures in the upper 60s, Sunday will bring us a much hotter day. With temperatures expected to reach into the high 80s, tomorrow will bring us a brief return to the summer time conditions we had earlier this month.
With higher dewpoints/humidity expected as well, heat indices could push some areas into feeling like the lower 90s! As we begin warming up early in the day, wind speeds could reach towards 20-30 mph throughout the morning and afternoon hours.
MEMORIAL DAY
The forecasted high temperature for the holiday is 89 degrees. The day will be filled with sunshine and, you guessed it, more wind with gusts around 30 mph. The UV index for Monday is particularly high as well, so sunscreen is a must if you're planning on spending substantial amounts of time outside this weekend.
All the while, our chances of rain are low until later next week
NEXT WEEK
After a dry weekend, rain chances start back up on Tuesday night. Wednesday hosts scattered thunderstorms and rain that should fade away by Thursday morning.