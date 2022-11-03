Conditions will be warm and windy for the next few days and we now know when rain will occur this weekend.
Thursday will be a warm and progressively windy day with mostly sunny skies. Morning temps will already be in the lower 60s by 9am. Afternoon temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s. Thursday's record high is 79 degrees.
Winds today will become breezy and eventually gusty this afternoon and tonight at around 30mph. The wind potential becomes very gusty into Friday as a storm system over Kansas matures and strengthens. This will lead to winds gusting up to 40mph Friday.
Winds may still be quite gusty reaching 30-40mph on Saturday as a cold front and associated low pressure system passes through Missouri. Eventually, these winds will relax and become more settled into Saturday evening and will be relatively light Sunday.
DETAILS ON RAIN CHANCES
Rain is likely Friday and we now know when the rain will occur and exit. We expect mainly dry and cloudy conditions Friday morning. Storms will be over the Kansas city and western Missouri area for the morning.
Showers and storms will begin moving into central Missouri around 3pm and you can expect wide-spread storms after 3pm and through the evening hours. These storms may be heavy and windy. Severe weather is not expected, but strong winds are possible tomorrow evening.
Now, it does look like the rain will continue into the overnight hours, but will clear up before Saturday morning leaving conditions for the Mizzou football game to be mostly cloudy, chilly and windy, but DRY!
The rest of the weekend will become sunnier and more mild. While chilly Saturday, temps reach the upper 60s Sunday and climb in the 70s Monday and Tuesday of next week.