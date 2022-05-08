Today
Mother's Day is turning out to be a beautiful day to celebrate. We'll hit 77 degrees by this afternoon and have ample amounts of sunshine. Today will be quite breezy, with gusts up to 30mph. In the afternoon there are some small chances for isolated showers but most of the state will remain dry.
Tomorrow
Monday fits right in with our warming trend with a high of 89. High wind gusts continue into tomorrow, and we'll stay pretty warm overnight only dropping to about 65 degrees.
Next Week
Warm air is making its way up from the Gulf of Mexico and is bringing Missouri into a summer pattern. We will also see some humid days, Tuesday in particular will feel quite muggy.
Temperatures are heating up into early next week into the low 90s. It is very possible for us to hit or break some records for high temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Overnight lows for the upcoming week will also stay in a warmer range, rarely dropping past the upper 60s. These warm temperatures are accompanied by lots of sunshine. Towards the end on Saturday is the next time