Today and Tomorrow
We're starting off the morning a little cooler with some patchy fog possible in some areas.
We will warm up to the low 80s range today and stay sunny. Wind gusts will be around 25 mph today, making for a breezy Saturday.
Tomorrow we will start to warm up into the high 80s and have wind gusts up to 30 mph, making for a sunny and breezy weekend.
Memorial Day
The forecasted high temperature for the holiday is 89 degrees. The day will be filled with sunshine and, you guessed it, more wind with gusts around 30 mph. The UV index for Monday is particularly high as well, so sunscreen is a must if you're planning on spending substantial amounts of time outside this weekend.
Next Week
After a dry weekend, rain chances start back up on Tuesday night. Wednesday hosts scattered thunderstorms and rain that should fade away by Thursday morning.