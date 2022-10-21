Friday
As the week is ending, temperatures are warming up. Today will feel much warmer than the past week as we warm up into the low 80s. Sustained winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts of around 25 mph will keep it breezy.
The weekend
Warm temperatures in the low 80s continue, and it only gets windier from here. Gusts of up to 35 mph and 40 mph are expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This weekend will also be full of sunshine for Mizzou's homecoming game on Saturday.
Next week
We start to cool down into the 70s on Monday, but cooler temperatures will be accompanied by some rain chances. Monday looks like our best chance for rain with scattered thunderstorms expected. We start to dry up again by Wednesday as we cool into the low 60s.