If you enjoyed yesterday's weather, you'll probably like today's, as well. Afternoon temperatures will be about 20° above average, but it is expected to be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.
I hope you're able to enjoy another above-average day in Mid-MO! Don't be caught off guard by the 30 mph wind gusts possible through Sunday. I'm tracking big changes and a messy system that will end 2020 on @KOMUnews Today from 7-8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/X6uO0IuMCt— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 27, 2020
Winds shift ahead of changes
A warm front moved across the area overnight, and a cold front follow behind it. This front is NOT associated with any moisture--you may just see a few more clouds pass overhead. Temperatures will decrease into Monday, where conditions will be more seasonal. Winds will be southwesterly today before shifting to northwesterly behind the cold front.
A messy end to 2020
Mother Nature doesn't want 2020 to go softly into the night--most of the Midwest will likely end the year with a winter storm. A strong low pressure system wants to make its way across the country, but its track is crucial in forecasting its expected impacts. As of today, the low wants to track across northern Missouri Tuesday through Thursday. The majority of winter-like precipitation will fall well to our north. Parts of the northern Great Plains are preparing for large snow totals. Regardless of precipitation, those with sensitive joints will likely feel increased tension as this system moves so close to us through the mid-week.
For us in Mid-MO, it will all depend on temperatures--both at the surface and aloft--and 1° can make a huge difference in our forecast. Right now, it looks like we could start with a wintry mix during the midday hours on Tuesday. This is something we will have to watch closely, because some could turn to freezing rain which can cause SLICK roads very QUICKLY. As we inch towards the high of 40° on Tuesday, temperatures are not expected to cool much through the night into Wednesday, so we would all see rain during that time. As the cold front finally passes over Mid-MO on Wednesday, temperatures will start to cool below freezing, allowing for snow to fall if moisture can hang on long enough.
A new development in this forecast shows an impulse of energy to the south of this system wanting to force more moisture into Mid-MO late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures would be cool enough for snow, and this could create slight accumulations. Note that Thursday is New Year's Eve, so we could potentially have snow falling as we ring in 2021.
Below is the First Alert breakdown of what we're tracking through the end of 2020. Make sure to keep updated with us here at KOMU 8. We will know much more about this system when it forms to our west. Stay tuned.
A look into 2021
Models are suggesting a slight warming trend into January with temperatures in the middle 40s for the first week of next year.