Temperatures today will once again be on the warmer side, and will be the last warm day for a while.
Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s this afternoon and could be accompanied by breezy conditions as winds could be gusting up to 30MPH.
Monday will also be dry, but rain and cooler temps return as early as Tuesday evening. An increase chance for rain will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
This could cause a wet morning commute for mid-MO and will leave us with cloudy conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. Another widespread chance for rain Wednesday night and will likely continue through much of the day on Thursday.
Looking ahead towards the weekend, we look to dry out as temperatures remain cooler.