Friday Night
We end the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the middle 70s as the sun goes down, leaving us with a calmer night for Friday night football.
The Weekend
Saturday and Sunday both near 90 degrees for the high temperature, but the real story this weekend is some rain on its way to us! What starts out with small pop-up showers on Saturday will grow into isolated thunderstorms on Sunday, hopefully dropping some rain on us.
If you're planning on spending time outside this weekend, as we'll have plenty of dry time in between showers, brace for some humidity as these next few days will start to feel increasingly sticky.
Next Week
Monday into Tuesday appear to be our best chance of scattered thunderstorms and showers to start out next week on a rainier note. However, the end of the week remains dry with plenty of sunshine, so there's a little something for everyone with this next weather pattern.
Overnight lows for next week push down into the lower 60s, making for some cooler, fall-like mornings ahead.