If Memorial Weekend did not feel like summer, this weekend will make up for that. Our first longer stretch of consistently warmer weather continues this weekend, into next week, and possibly even further.
A VERY WARM SATURDAY
Saturday will be a typical June day in Missouri temperature wise. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s for most of the area. One thing notably absent out there is the humidity, while present, will not be overly oppressive like we see in Missouri during the summertime. This means we will not see much of a heat index, only a degree or two warmer than the actual air temperature.
ENTER STORM CHANCES: SUNDAY
Sunday temperature wise is looking to be similar to Saturday, only a tad cooler due to the cloud cover. This cloud cover will also introduce a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon. In the heat of the afternoon we have a chance to see an isolated storm or two develop. Think of these much like summertime storms, rain for 30 minutes, sunshine after. Most of us will stay dry, but do not be caught off guard if a rumble of thunder or two is heard.
A STORMY WEEK
Sunday will be the first of what looks to be several days of storm chances. Next week is a little tricky to pinpoint when and where exactly it will rain. Every day has a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, however, there will be plenty of dry time throughout the week. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could produce some locally heavy rain wherever they pop up. Stay with KOMU 8 each day as we get closer to more accurately pinpoint rain chances.
Temperatures will hold steady throughout the week with highs in the middle 80s (average high is 82) and lows in the upper 60s (average low is 62) all the way through the 8 day.
BEYOND THE 8-DAY
Looking into mid-June, the warmth looks to stay around. In the upper-levels of the atmosphere the pattern looks to be thrown to the north, leaving a dome of high pressure around our area. High pressure in the summer usually means heat. Thus, expect temperatures to be above average through at least mid-June.