Happy Friday evening! The weekend is upon us, and this weekend looks especially good for getting outside and enjoying some time off.
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Things look to remain clear and calm overnight. Temperatures should fall down into the upper 40s and lower 50s areawide, which is about 10-15 degrees above average. You'll need the jacket if you're heading out early tomorrow morning, but conditions will otherwise remain comfortable.
For Saturday, expect another warm and sunny day. The sun will allow our temperatures to rise quickly, with readings getting into the upper 60s by the lunch hour. By the afternoon, things will warm up even further. Highs should top out for most of us in the middle 70s.
South winds may get a bit breezy at times tomorrow, though gusts should generally remain at or below 25 mph.
SUNDAY
Another excellent day is in store for Sunday. Morning temperatures will likely start off in the middle to upper 50s, but a combination of sun and southerly winds should quickly drive these readings upward. We will likely reach the mid-70s again for Sunday.
We may also notice gusty winds and increasing clouds throughout the day. This will be occurring as a big storm system gets its act together up in the Dakotas. As this storm system gathers strength, the difference in pressure between where we are and where it is will increase. The larger the pressure difference is, the stronger our winds get.
These lines of atmospheric pressure (called Isobars) show how strong this pressure difference is. Closely-packed isobars mean a strong pressure difference. The closer together they are, the stronger the wind gets. Closely-spaced lines generally indicate rapidly-changing weather, whereas widely-spaced ones indicate calmer weather.
NEXT WEEK
The weather pattern for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday will be dominated by this storm system. We should see warm weather through Monday (and Monday might be our warmest day, when winds are really gusty). We will likely see a cold front move through on Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain and even thunderstorms to mid-Missouri.
After the front has passed through, conditions will dry out. However, we will certainly feel the lasting impacts of this front in the form of much cooler weather. Highs next week will largely be in the 50s, which, although it will feel like a slap in the face compared to the 70's of the next few days, is closer to average for November.
Until then, enjoy the unusually-warm weather! Have a great weekend!