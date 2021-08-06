Webstory Image.png

Humidity started to return to the region today along with warmer temperatures and that trend is going to continue through the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs quickly warming into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will be upper 90s by the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny.

Hourly Details Forecast Brief Tomorrow.png

Saturday night a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Most of the region will stay dry, but rain chances will continue to increase as we head into Sunday.

Rainfall Trend 5 Day Fcst.png

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible off and on through Sunday, but it won't be a washout. These showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to produce some downpours, but the severe weather threat is looking low.

Rain chances should help keep temperatures a touch lower, but the air will be more humid so heat index values will still be in the upper 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits for at least the first half of the week.

Heat Index Trend.png

Temperatures look to dip slightly towards the end of next week as a cold front slowly drifts into the region. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this front, the speed at which it arrives will determine how warm we stay through the week. Stay tuned!

8 Day PM.png

