Humidity started to return to the region today along with warmer temperatures and that trend is going to continue through the weekend.
Weekend Forecast: Hot & Humid!90s return to the region this weekend with humidity building. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Sunday will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms. Both days will have heat indices in the upper 90s. #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/nsaqzjfjyo— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) August 6, 2021
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s with highs quickly warming into the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will be upper 90s by the afternoon and skies will be mostly sunny.
Saturday night a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Most of the region will stay dry, but rain chances will continue to increase as we head into Sunday.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible off and on through Sunday, but it won't be a washout. These showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to produce some downpours, but the severe weather threat is looking low.
Rain chances should help keep temperatures a touch lower, but the air will be more humid so heat index values will still be in the upper 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of next week with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values are expected to reach the triple digits for at least the first half of the week.
Temperatures look to dip slightly towards the end of next week as a cold front slowly drifts into the region. There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this front, the speed at which it arrives will determine how warm we stay through the week. Stay tuned!