Good Friday morning! We are starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the middle 50s under mostly clear skies. A light jacket is needed out the door. We climb into the 80s with temperatures back in the 90s by the weekend.
Sunny, Low Humidity Friday
For your Friday, temperatures will climb in to the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains low for the day, enjoy!
Friday night football games are a GO! Temperatures will drop into the 70s by kickoff, a beautiful night for some football!
Humidity Climbing This Weekend
Enjoy the low humidity while it lasts. The hot and humid conditions returns starting this weekend and sticking around into next week.
Heat Returns for Labor Day Weekend
Our pattern looks to become favorable for the 90s and heat to return for the weekend. Little to no rain chances are also expected into next week. There’s a slight chance in the middle of next week but those chances look slim.