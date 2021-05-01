Happy May Day! Today will be very similar to yesterday with above-average temperatures and sunny skies. However, today will be much breezier with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest. This should send highs into the middle 80s this afternoon.
Good morning early risers, and Happy May Day!Temperatures will be in the middle 80s this afternoon, but winds will be a little stronger with gusts up to 30 mph.Also, keep in mind that the UV Index is rising as we inch closer to summer. Have the sunscreen handy today. pic.twitter.com/A1vDtZVjXw— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) May 1, 2021
SUNDAY-TUESDAY ON & OFF RAIN
By sunset, you may see a few more clouds in the sky--by tomorrow morning, it will be mostly cloudy. This is ahead of our next rain system that will bring many chances for showers and even thunderstorms to end the weekend and begin the first week of May.
Rain should hold off until after noon tomorrow, and when it finally does enter the area, it will be spotty (meaning not everyone will see rain at the same time). A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this system, and it will likely stick with us overnight, as well. However, PLENTY of dry time is expected.
Monday is the day to really pay attention to. Depending on how much sunshine we can see in the morning, storms in the afternoon could be strong to severe. However, the ingredients need to be in the same place at the same time, and a lot of factors play into that.
The Storm Prediction Center has some of Mid-MO in a slight risk for Monday, May 3rd. The higher potential looks to stay mostly to our south, but as we know, the forecast can always change. We'll know much more about this system and the timing of it tomorrow and Monday, so stay updated with any changes.
My advice for this weekend is to get things done outdoors today or tomorrow morning! Keep the sunscreen handy today, as well. Clouds will shield most sunlight over the next few days, as clouds and rain chances will increase. Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday once the quasi-stationary front finally passes over us.
One thing to note: This system will NOT be a wash-out for Mid-MO. We are just watching a few different rain chances over the next 3 days, but there will be more dry time than all else. However, when it does rain, it could cause a few issues, so we want you to be prepared.
A LOOK AHEAD
If you plan to attend the True-False film festival, note that our temperatures will be slightly cooler through the week. A jacket will be needed for the morning, and you also may want to carry an umbrella along, as well. Thursday looks to bring some showers, and there is also a slight chance for rain over Mother's Day weekend. Stay tuned!