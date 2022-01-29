After yet another cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound this afternoon bringing us above-average for the first time in a few days. We are also watching a storm system take aim at Mid-MO, still lots of questions but details are broken down on what we do and do not know yet below.
A WARMER FEW DAYS
Temperatures will rise into the 40s for most of central Missouri, a few locations closer to the Lake of the Ozarks towards Kansas City might even see temperatures rise into the 50s. Sunshine will also be in abundance today, although a few high clouds are possible throughout the day.
Tomorrow a weak cold front will slide through, dropping temperatures a few degrees for Sunday. Temperatures should reach the lower 40s for most, but locations over eastern Missouri might remain in the 30s through the day.
Monday will see temperatures tick up again with highs going into the 50s, with some spots over southern Missouri flirting with the 60s for high temperatures on Monday.
MID-WEEK STORM SYSTEM
As we have been mentioning the last several days, we are looking at a pattern change finally bringing some moisture chances to Mid-MO into the middle of next week. Like most storm systems, there are many uncertainties regarding the various aspects of this storm that pinning down anything at this stage is tricky.
The main question is the track of this storm system. If the track is further north, expect more rain and less wintry precipitation chances. If the track is further south, winter weather is more likely for a longer period of time. A third option is possible, if the track lands somewhere in the middle meaning a mixture of all precipitation types.
Precipitation should begin Tuesday afternoon as rain as temperatures will still be in the 40s, then as the cold air filters in Tuesday night we should see a slow transition to a mix then to snow. Exactly where this transition happens and when it does is another big question. The precipitation continues through Wednesday into Thursday morning until moving out by Thursday afternoon.
These questions will be ironed out as we get closer to the storm system. Stay tuned to KOMU 8 as we will be watching every change and giving you the first alert as we get closer.
ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN
After the storm system moves out on Thursday, temperatures plummet Thursday night. Lows near 0 is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with wind chills below 0. If we get snow on the ground, this temperature could go even lower. So again, stay tuned as we get closer.
Temperatures will return to the 30s by next weekend with sunshine coming back to central Missouri.