If you enjoyed yesterday's warm-up, get ready for more of the same! There are rain chances for this upcoming weekend.
Wednesday will begin more mild that previously this week as temps are in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees this morning. A south breeze will be picking up throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s which is over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
The autumn heat will continue for the remainder of the week and winds will be breezy with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be gusty out from the south at 25-35mph on Thursday and Friday. We could also have gusty winds this weekend.
THE LATEST ON WEEKEND RAIN
We have been forecasting rain chances for the weekend for several days now, but the timing aspects were uncertain in each forecast. We now have an even better idea on when it may rain.
Showers and storms will be possible beginning Friday afternoon. Most of this rain will stay out in western Missouri near Kansas City until later in the evening. The speed of this system does appear to be slightly faster than previous forecast, so expect rain Friday evening and Friday night.
Rain may still be possible Saturday, but most of the rain would be during the early morning before 9am. The latest trends show rain would be out of central Missouri before the 11am kick-off for Mizzou vs. Kentucky with cloudy skies as a cold front passes through Missouri. There may be another chance for rain into Saturday evening.
The rest of the weekend will be dry and sunnier with breezy winds. Temps by Sunday and early next week will reach the middle 60s. Another storm system which brings cold weather will arrive Wednesday of next week.