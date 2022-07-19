Blistering heat will be returning to the region over the coming days with another run of 95 degrees, or warmer starting Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a warm afternoon with more sunshine. Highs in the afternoon will reach the middle to even upper 90s. Humidity values may also begin rising today leading to a heat index around 100 or more. Winds will be out from the south today.
A weak cold front will pass through the region early Wednesday morning, turning winds out from the north tomorrow and leading to a slight reduction in humidity for the remainder of the week. Temps will still remain at around 95 degrees.
The winds will be out from the south once again by Thursday leading to warmer days...There will be an increase in clouds by this weekend as the jet stream begins to form over head - This may also lead to stray thunderstorms over the weekend.
The main focus for the weekend will be the hot temperatures. Forecasted temps will be in the upper 90s with nightly temps only as cool as 75 degrees. There will be locations in the 100s this weekend.
Tracking the Long-range climate patterns have continued to show the last days of July should show a BIG cool-down which would largely put an end to the excessively high temps. We look for this around 7/27 to 7/29.