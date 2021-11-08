It was a mild early November weekend in central Missouri. Monday will be warmer yet. Thereafter, the cool down begins.
Mostly sunny skies and a southerly flow, with winds gusting 20-25 mph, will allow for afternoon temps in the lower to middle 70s. This will be the warmest day of the week.
In fact for comparison, Monday morning's low temperatures will be around 45º... that is currently the forecasted high temperature on Friday.
Going down...
A frontal boundary is expected to stall on Tuesday and this will lead to afternoon rain chances. Tuesday night through much of the day on Wednesday, rain is expected to be rather limited, though clouds should stick around for the most part.
Wednesday night and Thursday morning, that overnight time period, is expected to be the time with the most widespread rain as a cold front moves through.
Behind the rain early Thursday morning, skies should clear, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs only reaching the middle 50s on Thursday and the middle 40s on Friday. Lows should reach freezing beginning Saturday morning.
A drier and much cooler weekend is expected.