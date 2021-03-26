A decent amount of rain fell again Thursday and continues the very wet pattern over the last 15 days. In Columbia, we have accumulated around 5.80" rainfall, which 200% above the normal precipitation for March in Columbia.
Thankfully, destructive flooding is not expected in central Missouri due to this recent rainfall.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies and some patchy fog is possible. Skies will start to clear in the afternoon with some sunshine returning. Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
A quick passing wave of moisture is expected for Saturday morning. This wave will produce a few showers, mainly north of I-70. We should see some sunshine, but clouds are likely to form again in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through.
Temperatures are expected to be very mild for Saturday afternoon with highs near 70°
The cold front will pass late Saturday afternoon. Showers and storms are form along this boundary, likely after it passes Columbia heading Southeast, and potentially not until it reaches I-44. We'll watch it closely to see when they spark. Some of these storms may become strong or severe with hail and winds the main threats. The main action with this late-afternoon round will be closer to St Louis and southeastern Missouri.
Behind the front, low temperatures will drop back to the lower 40s for Sunday morning.
Sunday will be sunny and seasonal with highs reaching the lower 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be on a warming trend for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday and Tuesday. This warm trend will come an abrupt end on Wednesday as a cold front brings much cooler air and a slight chance of rain.
FIRST ALERT: HEADING INTO APRIL
The pattern for the first half of April is starting to come into focus. At this point, it looks like temperatures will tend to be above average with below average chances of rainfall. However, one or two days with below average temperatures or rainy conditions may be possible. Stay tuned!