Heat, Storms, and an sneak peak into June. All that, plus more, in today's weather story.
SUNDAY & MONDAY: EARLY TASTE OF SUMMER
We saw the sun yesterday! That helped to get our temperatures to around the 80 mark. The sun will return today for a longer period of time, after these morning clouds move out. This will help us warm into the mid-80s for most of Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Some places closer to St. Louis could approach the upper 80s! So if you are planning on heading outdoors, drink plenty of water!
Like most summer days, there is a small chance for an isolated shower to pass overhead this afternoon. Think about it like a summertime shower, it rains for 20 minutes, then its sunny afterward. If any showers do form, they will be widely scattered, so most of us will stay dry.
Monday we rinse and repeat Sunday. Temperatures will once again rise into the mid-80s for our area, depending on the overnight low, these temperatures might be bumped a degree or two higher.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: STORM CHANCES RETURNS
The rain is coming back by mid-week. The upper air pattern will begin to buckle once again, bringing down the jet stream into our area. This means that the chances for storms increase as early as Tuesday and continues throughout the week. Unlike last week however, this week seems to be more organized rain that will come in waves. What that means is that 1.) Lots of dry time, and 2.) they are easier to track.
As of right now I see two main waves of rain moving through. The first looks to come in Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning. While the second looks to be Thursday Afternoon into Friday Morning. Timing can vary on this, and the exact details are fuzzy but those look to be our best chances for storms. It is late May so we always have to be on the look-out for severe weather, while it does not look to be any organized severe weather events there exists the chance of a few stronger storms with each wave. This is something we will continue to provide updates on KOMU 8 News as we get closer.
MEMORIAL WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A SNEAK PEAK
The question everyone across the Midwest has been asking: When will the rain stop? Unfortunately, it looks like we could be in a wetter pattern going into June. Memorial Weekend is trending drier, but it also is trending a little cooler too. Further out into June, we can look at the 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. This graphic looks at trends, the green areas suggests an above average chance for rain for the period highlighted. While this does not mean it will rain all day everyday, it is suggestive that this wet pattern could continue into early June.