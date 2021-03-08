Warm and breezy conditions were prevalent across the region today and that will continue for tomorrow, but the pattern will shift for the end of the week. This means a much more active end to the week with multiple chances of rainfall.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start on a warm note with morning lows in the middle 40s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the morning hours with increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the lower 70s and it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Tuesday is the last guaranteed dry day for the rest of the week! If you have outdoor plans that require dry time this will be the best opportunity to get them done.
THUNDERSTORM CHANCES
Wednesday will be a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70°.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across western Missouri through the afternoon and evening and some of them could be strong with small hail and gusty 40-50 mph winds. These thunderstorms will likely lose their punch as they push east overnight, but you may here some rumbles of thunder.
Thursday will feature off and on showers and thunderstorms through the day. The severe threat overall, looks low with only a slight chance of a few storms that may be capable of producing some hail. This will become more clear over the next few days. Stay tuned!
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE
Temperatures will be much cooler starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend with highs in the lower 50s to upper 40s and lows in the 30s.
This colder air means that thunderstorms will be less likely because our atmosphere won’t have much instability to work with. Off and on rain showers are expected through the day on Friday.
Saturday is looking direr, but not dry with passing showers possible. Another round of rain is looking likely for Sunday.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rainfall totals through next Monday evening look to range from 2-5” across much of central Missouri. Heavier amounts may be possible in localized areas as we see multiple rounds of rainfall that could track over the same areas.
This amount of rainfall could lead to minor flooding concerns. If your basement requires a sump pump, you might want to make sure that it is working order.
Stay tuned for updates on the latest timing and amounts to multiple rounds of rain.